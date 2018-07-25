40 Under 40: Most influential people in business & the Indian connection

Baiju Bhatt is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Robinhood, the fastest growing brokerage in the world. Bhatt earned his B.S. in Physics and M.S. in Mathematics at Stanford University before starting two finance companies in New York City. In 2015, Bhatt co-founded Robinhood, aiming to democratize America's financial system. According to Fotrune this year the company added Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to the trading mix and now hope to build Robinhood into a full-blown digital bank.Bhatt is 24th on the list,