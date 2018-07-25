40 Under 40: Most influential people in business & the Indian connection

Dhivya Suryadevara, Rank 4
Aged 39, Dhivya Suryadevara made history after she was appointed the first woman Chief Financial Officer of the 110-year-old General Motors. Chennai-born Suryadevara is a Harvard Business School (HBS) graduate vice-president of corporate finance at GM, America’s automobile company. Dhivya is ranked 4th on the 40 under 40 list.
Anjali Sud, Rank 14
34 years old Sud is the Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, LLC since July 21, 2017. Vimeo is a video-sharing website in which users can upload, share and view videos. It was the first video sharing site to support high-definition video. Sud joined Vimeo as head of marketing in 2014; last year she was named CEO, charged with focusing Vimeo as a cloud-based platform for video creation, distribution, and monetization, targeting individuals and small- to medium-size businesses.Anjali ranks 14th on the list.
Bajju Bhatt, Rank 24
Baiju Bhatt is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Robinhood, the fastest growing brokerage in the world. Bhatt earned his B.S. in Physics and M.S. in Mathematics at Stanford University before starting two finance companies in New York City. In 2015, Bhatt co-founded Robinhood, aiming to democratize America's financial system. According to Fotrune this year the company added Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to the trading mix and now hope to build Robinhood into a full-blown digital bank.Bhatt is 24th on the list,
Anu Duggal, Rank 32
Anu Duggal is the founding Partner of Female Founders Fund, a seed-stage venture fund to invest in female-led technology companies. After 700 investor meetings, she raised $5 million, which she invested in companies like Thrive Global, Zola, and Maven 39 years old Anu believes that the next generation of successful venture-backed entrepreneurs will include talented female founders. Anu graduated from Vassar College and holds an MBA from London Business School. She currently serves on the board of ELOQUII and the Rubin Museum. Anu ranks 32nd on the list.
Kevin Systrom, Rank 1
Co-founder and CEO of Instagram Kevin Systrom ranks 1 on the 40 under 40 list, Instagram is a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook, Inc. According to Fortune the photosharing app has been on an upswing under 34 years old Systrom's leadership. In 2018 Instagram crossed the billion-user mark, introduced a new videostreaming feature, and is reported to be worth $100 billion currently
Mark Zuckerberg, Rank 1
CEO and Co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ranks 1 on the list as well . According to Fortune, despite various controversies surrounding 34 years old Zuckerberg this year, Facebook continues to soak up billions in online advertising revenues, sending the stock ever higher.
Logan Green & John Zimmer, Rank 2
According to Fortune, Zimmer was warned he was leaving a “sure thing” when he quit Lehman Brothers to help Logan Green with a carpooling website called Zimride. Months later, Lehman collapsed, but Zimride morphed into Lyft, making the duo two of the most successful entrepreneurs of the past decade. This year, the No. 2 ride-hailing service behind Uber has surged, benefiting from its arch rival’s troubles. The pair is ranked 2nd on the list.
Wang Xing, Rank 3
Chinese businessman Wang Xing is the CEO of Meituan-Dianping, a Chinese group buying website for locally found consumer products and retail services. The Meituan.com offers deals of the day by selling vouchers on local services and entertainment. Born in 1979 in Longyan, Xing graduated from Tsinghua University in 2001.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU