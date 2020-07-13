In pics: Here's all you need to know about reporting a cybercrime in India

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs/National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, a cybercrime may be defined as “any unlawful act where computer or communication device or computer network is used to commit or facilitate the commission of crime”.
Role of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
Type of cybercrimes you can report
Report crime related to women/child: Under this section, you can report complaints pertaining to online child pornography (CP), child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or sexually explicit content such as rape/gang rape (CP/RGR) content.
- Report other cybercrimes: Under this option, you can report complaints pertaining to cybercrimes such as mobile crimes, online and social media crimes, online financial frauds, ransomware, hacking, cryptocurrency crimes and online cyber trafficking.
How to report a cyber crime
A step-by-step guide to filing a report
Register yourself using your name and valid Indian mobile number. Confirm with a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile number.
You can also send a mail to complaint-mwcd@gov.in , a hotline created by the Ministry of Women and Child development to report online bullying and abuse.
Follow similar steps to file complaint under the “report other cybercrimes” option. Select the appropriate category and sub-category.
- Besides, social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, provide an option of reporting or flagging objectionable content. They then may take appropriate action based on their content policy.
Information you need to collate to report a complaint
- Credit card receipt, bank statement, online money transfer receipt
- Copy of email, chat transcripts, suspect mobile number screenshot
- Envelope (if received a letter or item through mail or courier), Brochure/Pamphlet
- URL of webpage
- Videos, images
- Any other kind of document
- Providing false information could make the complainant liable to penal action under the Indian Penal Code.
Filed a report. What next?
