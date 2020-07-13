In pics: Here's all you need to know about reporting a cybercrime in India

JUST IN
Banaras Hindu University to study Use of Ashwagandha on Covid-19 warriors
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs/National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, a cybercrime may be defined as “any unlawful act where computer or communication device or computer network is used to commit or facilitate the commission of crime”.



Role of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is an initiative of the Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report online cyber crime complaints.


 

Type of cybercrimes you can report

  1. Report crime related to women/child: Under this section, you can report complaints pertaining to online child pornography (CP), child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or sexually explicit content such as rape/gang rape (CP/RGR) content.
     
  2. Report other cybercrimes: Under this option, you can report complaints pertaining to cybercrimes such as mobile crimes, online and social media crimes, online financial frauds, ransomware, hacking, cryptocurrency crimes and online cyber trafficking.

 

How to report a cyber crime

There are two ways to register complaint under “report crime related to women/child”:
 
1. Report Anonymously 
Personal information will not be revealed. However, information related to the complaint should be accurate and complete for the police authorities to take necessary action.
 
2. Report and Track 
Under this option, fields marked with a red asterisk (*) are mandatory. Information such as your name, phone number, email address, details of the complaint and necessary information supporting the complaint will be sought.

 

A step-by-step guide to filing a report

  • Register yourself using your name and valid Indian mobile number. Confirm with a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile number. 
     
  • You can also send a mail to complaint-mwcd@gov.in , a hotline created by the Ministry of Women and Child development to report online bullying and abuse. 
     
  • Follow similar steps to file complaint under the “report other cybercrimes” option. Select the appropriate category and sub-category.
     
  • Besides, social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, provide an option of reporting or flagging objectionable content. They then may take appropriate action based on their content policy.

 

Information you need to collate to report a complaint

  • Credit card receipt, bank statement, online money transfer receipt
  • Copy of email, chat transcripts, suspect mobile number screenshot
  • Envelope (if received a letter or item through mail or courier), Brochure/Pamphlet
  • URL of webpage
  • Videos, images
  • Any other kind of document
  • Providing false information could make the complainant liable to penal action under the Indian Penal Code.

 

Filed a report. What next?

The complaints reported on the portal shall be handled by the state/UT police authorities concerned based on your selection of state/UT while reporting the complaint.
 
You can check the status of your complaint only if you have reported the complaint using the “report and track” option or “report other cybercrime” section available on the portal.
 
You will receive an acknowledgement number which you can use to track the progress of the complaint by logging on to the portal and clicking on “check status” option.

 


First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 11:35 IST

