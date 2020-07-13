In pics: Here's all you need to know about reporting a cybercrime in India

There are two ways to register complaint under “report crime related to women/child”:



1. Report Anonymously

Personal information will not be revealed. However, information related to the complaint should be accurate and complete for the police authorities to take necessary action.



2. Report and Track

Under this option, fields marked with a red asterisk (*) are mandatory. Information such as your name, phone number, email address, details of the complaint and necessary information supporting the complaint will be sought.