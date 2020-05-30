JUST IN
A quick look at the major Covid-19 developments across the world
In pictures: What daily life during coronavirus pandemic looks like

A hospital honours a patient and chief minister visits people in quarantine at their homes.

An old patient who fought coronavirus being felicitated after his recovery, at Aurobindo hospital, in Delhi. Photo: ANI

 

 

Medical workers watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they fly over the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital to salute the medical workers at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus disease, in Tokyo. Photo: ANI

 

 

Two migrant families pass through Meerut as they travel to Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh during a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Photo: ANI

 

 

Players work out at the Chanchal Tennis Complex during the nationwide lockdown in Guwahati. Photo: ANI

 

 

Czech tennis player, Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her final match with the trophy against her counterpart Karolina Muchova, during All-Czech Tennis Tournament, as play resumes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: ANI

 

 

Villagers carrying their belongings as they move to a safer place from flood-affected Jamunamukh in Hojai, in Assam. Photo: ANI

 

 

A Haryana police official questions a commuter entering Gurugram after Haryan sealed its borders with Delhi where coronavirus cases are increasing. This scene is the at Kapashera Border between the two cities. Photo: ANII

 

 

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb interacts with people under home quarantine, at Makiyanagar village in Bakshanagar. Photo: ANI

 


