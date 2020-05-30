JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

A quick look at the major Covid-19 developmens across the world
Business Standard

Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border amid Covid-19 lockdown

The fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown is slated to end on Sunday

Topics
Delhi-gurgaon | Coronavirus | Lockdown

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Delhi-Gurugram border
Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police personnel checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route | Photo: @ANI

As the Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of coronavirus Covid-19 cases, heavy traffic movement was seen at Delhi-Gurugram border on Saturday morning.

Police personnel were seen checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had on Thursday said the state's border with Delhi "will remain sealed for now" as Covid-19 cases were rising in the neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.

ALSO READ: Bihar girl who cycled 1,200 km to get home from Gurugram impresses Ivanka

"Delhi's cases and the adjoining areas with Delhi are a big concern for us. The cases are increasing in Gurugram and Faridabad, as they share their border with Delhi.

The border will remain sealed for now," the minister had said.

The fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown is slated to end on Sunday.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU