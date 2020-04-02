In pictures: Here's what happened before and after Nizamuddin Markaz

March13-15: A a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners at the Nizamuddin Markaz
March 16: Delhi Government bans religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31
March 20: 10 Indonesians who attended the gathering tested positive at a Telangana hospital
March 22: PM Narendra Modi calls for a Janata Curfew
March 23: 1500 people vacate the markaz
March 24: Nationwide lockdown announced by PM till April 14
March 25: Jamaat officials file an application for permission to vacate the premises and transfer its workers
March 26: A Jamaat preacher who attended the gathering tested positive and died in Srinagar
March 27: Six coronavirus suspects were put in a quarantine facility in AIIMS, located at Haryana’s Jhajjar after a medical check-up
March 28: SDM and the WHO team visit the markaz and 33 suspected people were kept in the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital
March 29: Markaz officials said no fresh gatherings were allowed post nationwide lockdown
April 2: Authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation
More than 5,000 of those identified have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including those in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU