In pictures: Here's what happened before and after Nizamuddin Markaz

March13-15: A a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners at the Markaz

March 16: Delhi Government bans religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31

March 20: 10 Indonesians who attended the gathering tested positive at a Telangana hospital

March 22: PM Narendra Modi calls for a Janata Curfew

March 23: 1500 people vacate the markaz

March 24: Nationwide announced by PM till April 14

March 25: Jamaat officials file an application for permission to vacate the premises and transfer its workers

March 26: A Jamaat preacher who attended the gathering tested positive and died in Srinagar

March 27: Six suspects were put in a quarantine facility in AIIMS, located at Haryana’s Jhajjar after a medical check-up

March 28: SDM and the WHO team visit the markaz and 33 suspected people were kept in the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital

March 29: Markaz officials said no fresh gatherings were allowed post nationwide lockdown

April 2: Authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation

