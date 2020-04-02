JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

AIIMS' senior doctor tests positive for coronavirus infection: Report
Business Standard

In pictures: Here's what happened before and after Nizamuddin Markaz

In a sweeping nationwide hunt, authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

March13-15: A a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners at the Nizamuddin Markaz

March13-15- There was a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners at at the Nizamuddin markaz
1 / 12
 

 

March 16: Delhi Government bans religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31

March 16- Delhi Government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31
2 / 12
 

 

March 20: 10 Indonesians who attended the gathering tested positive at a Telangana hospital

March 20- 10 Indonesians who attended the gathering tested positive at a Telangana hospital
3 / 12
 

 

March 22: PM Narendra Modi calls for a Janata Curfew

March 22- PM Narendra Modi calls for a Janata Curfew
4 / 12
 

 

March 23: 1500 people vacate the markaz

March 23- 1500 people vacate the markaz
5 / 12
 

 

March 24: Nationwide lockdown announced by PM till April 14

March 24- Nationwide lockdown announced by PM till April 14
6 / 12
 

 

March 25: Jamaat officials file an application for permission to vacate the premises and transfer its workers

March 25- Around 1,000 people still present at the markaz. Jamaat officials file an application for permission to vacate the premises and transfer its workers
7 / 12
 

 

March 26: A Jamaat preacher who attended the gathering tested positive and died in Srinagar

March 26- A Jamaat preacher who attended the gathering tested positive and died in Srinagar
8 / 12
 

 

March 27: Six coronavirus suspects were put in a quarantine facility in AIIMS, located at Haryana’s Jhajjar after a medical check-up

March 27- Six coronavirus suspects were put in a quarantine facility in AIIMS, located at Haryana's Jhajjar after a medical check-up
9 / 12
 


 

March 28: SDM and the WHO team visit the markaz and 33 suspected people were kept in the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital

March 28- SDM and the WHO team visit the markaz and 33 suspected people were kept in the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital
10 / 12
 

 



 

March 29: Markaz officials said no fresh gatherings were allowed post nationwide lockdown

March 29- Markaz officials said no fresh gatherings were allowed post nationwide lockdown
11 / 12
 

 

April 2: Authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation

April 2- Authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation
12 / 12
 

More than 5,000 of those identified have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including those in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.


First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU