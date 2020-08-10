JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

AGR: SC asks govt to chalk up plan to recover dues from bankrupt telcos
Business Standard

In pics: Incessant rainfall causing flood and landslides at several places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review flood situation

Topics
Flood in India | Indian monsoon | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A family crossing through floodwater affected road following heavy rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

A family crossing through floodwater affected road following heavy rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday
1 / 6
 

 

A view of the flooded area due to incessant rainfall, at Gindabada in Honnavara

A view of the flooded area due to incessant rainfall, at Gindabada in Honnavara
2 / 6
 

 

Commuters riding a scooty during the rain, in New Delhi

Commuters riding a scooty during the rain, in New Delhi
3 / 6
 

 

A view of the Beas River on the upsurge after heavy rains, in Kullu

A view of the Beas River on the upsurge after heavy rains, in Kullu
4 / 6
 

 

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides, in Dehradun

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides, in Dehradun
5 / 6
 

 

A view of a partially submerged house following the heavy rainfall, in Alapuzha on Monday

A view of a partially submerged house following the heavy rainfall, in Alapuzha on Monday
6 / 6
 

 


First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU