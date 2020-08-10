In pics: Incessant rainfall causing flood and landslides at several places

A family crossing through floodwater affected road following heavy rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday
A view of the flooded area due to incessant rainfall, at Gindabada in Honnavara
Commuters riding a scooty during the rain, in New Delhi
A view of the Beas River on the upsurge after heavy rains, in Kullu
Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides, in Dehradun
A view of a partially submerged house following the heavy rainfall, in Alapuzha on Monday
