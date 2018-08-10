In pics: Kerala battered by heavy rains, death toll reaches 26

Unrelenting showers throw life out of gear
People stranded at a flooded junction following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Palakkad in Kerala.| Photo: PTI
Severe rainfall continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Kerala. There is a flood-like situation in several parts of the state. Unrelenting rains in Kerala have caused rising water levels and flooding across the state.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six flood rescue teams
An elderly woman is rescued following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Palakkad in Kerala. |Photo: PTI
In a pre-empt action to tackle the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed six flood rescue teams at Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Palakkad to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) work
Road gets washed away in Malappuram after flash flood
A section of Nilambur- Karad road is seen washed away following a flash flood. |Photo:PTI
In Malappuram, locals witnessed a rare scene in which a road got washed away after flash flood.
Shutters of dams being opened
Aluva Mahadeva Temple is seen submerged in the water following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Kochi |Photo: PTI
As heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened on Friday morning to accommodate the additional flow of water.The floodgates were opened to increase the water flow into the Periyar river to 125 cuses
PM Modi offers assistance
A car is seen submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall, at Wayanad district of Kerala| Photo:PTI
Taking note of the flood situation in Kerala, which claimed the lives of at least 22 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered all required assistance to state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Karnataka offers help
A view of a residential area following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains.|Photo:PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced a relief fund worth Rs. 10 crores for flood-hit Kerala. The Chief Minister has also directed his Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar to send relief materials and a team of doctors to the state.
