Netflix tests low-cost subscription plan. Check price, compare with others

Its rivals including Prime videos by Amazon and Disney offer subscriptions at different prices. Prime videos provide monthly subscription at Rs 129 per month. Disney Hotsar, on the other hand, offers its premium non-refundable plan at Rs 299 per month. However, some shows are free to watch.



Subscription of ZEE5 and Voot are priced at Rs 99 per month and at Rs 999 per year, respectively. AltBalaji is comparatively more affordable than all of the above mentioned. At Rs 100, the platform offers quarterly subscription and at Rs 300 a yearly plan.