Netflix tests low-cost subscription plan. Check price, compare with others

New Plan
Netflix is offering a HD subscription at Rs 349 per month, as a part of its new test plan. The new subscription plan supports smartphone, tablet or even computer but can be used one device at a time. Since the plan is currently in testing so everyone may not see it.
Basic plan
The new test plan spotted by Android Pure is much affordable than the Netflix's basic plan. At Rs 499 per month, the basic plan offers Standard Definition streaming on any phone, tablet, computer or TV at a time.
What about Amazon, Hotstar...
Its rivals including Prime videos by Amazon and Disney Hotstar offer subscriptions at different prices. Prime videos provide monthly subscription at Rs 129 per month. Disney Hotsar, on the other hand, offers its premium non-refundable plan at Rs 299 per month. However, some shows are free to watch.
Subscription of ZEE5 and Voot are priced at Rs 99 per month and at Rs 999 per year, respectively. AltBalaji is comparatively more affordable than all of the above mentioned. At Rs 100, the platform offers quarterly subscription and at Rs 300 a yearly plan.
Most economic plan
So far, the most economic plan rolled out by Netflix in India is priced at Rs 199 per month. The plan, however, offers streaming at Standard Definition only, on any phone or tablet with 1 device at a time while Computer and TV not included.
Standard plan
Netflix has two more subscription plans for Indian users. At Rs 649 per month, Netflix provides HD streaming and support for two devices at a time.
Premium plan
In its premium plan priced at Rs 799, The OTT platform provides 4K, HDR content and supports UHD streaming. Besides, the plan supports four devices at a time.
