In pics: Mazagon Dock commissioned Submarine INS Karanj into Indian Navy

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai
Addressing the event, the Navy Chief said that hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'atmanirbharta'
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present at the ceremony."The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory," the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today.He also said that the Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over the past seven decades. "At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards," the Navy chief said.
With the delivery of Karanj, India further cemented its position as a submarine-building nation
MDL, one of the India's leading shipyards with the capacity and the capability to meet the requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy, has delivered three Scorpene submarines named Khanderi, Kalvari and now Karanj.
Six submarines are being constructed under Project 75
Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service today, after more than 25 years.
MDL also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium refit-cum-upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy.It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU