Business Standard

In pics: Mazagon Dock commissioned Submarine INS Karanj into Indian Navy

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday.

New Delhi 

1 / 5
 

 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that the sea trials of first ship Visakhapatnam of Project P-15B, which is due for delivery later this year, have commenced. It is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. 

 

2 / 5
 

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present at the ceremony."The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory," the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today.He also said that the Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over the past seven decades. "At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards," the Navy chief said.

3 / 5
A relative of an Indian Navy personnel clicks a selfie in Mumbai on Wednesday

MDL, one of the India's leading shipyards with the capacity and the capability to meet the requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy, has delivered three Scorpene submarines named Khanderi, Kalvari and now Karanj.

4 / 5
Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj being commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday.

 

The fourth submarine, Vela, launched on May 6 2019, has commenced sea trials, the fifth submarine Vagir, was launched on November 12, 2020 and has commenced harbour sea trials whilst the sixth submarine is presently in an advanced stage of outfitting. The number 75 in Project 75 refers to a unique identifier which was assigned to a programme for series production of submarines.
The fourth submarine, Vela, launched on May 6 2019, has commenced sea trials, the fifth submarine Vagir, was launched on November 12, 2020 and has commenced harbour sea trials whilst the sixth submarine is presently in an advanced stage of outfitting. All the six submarines are being constructed under Project 75. The number 75 in Project 75 refers to a unique identifier which was assigned to a programme for series production of submarines.

 

5 / 5
 

MDL also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium refit-cum-upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy.It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.


First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 16:27 IST

.