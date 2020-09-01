In pics: Political career of Pranab Mukherjee, 'Man for all seasons'

On July 25, 2012 he was sworn in as the thirteenth President of India, becoming the first Bengali to hold the post.



As President, Mukherjee promulgated Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013, which provides for amendment of Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 on laws related to sexual offences. Mukherjee rejected at least 24 mercy pleas, including that of convicted terrorists Yakub Memon, Ajmal Kasab, Afzal Guru.



In January 2017, Mukherjee said that he would not contest for 2017 Presidential elections, owing to failing health. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019.