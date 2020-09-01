JUST IN
Coronavirus tally in India close to 3.7 million, death toll at 65,288
Business Standard

In pics: Political career of Pranab Mukherjee, 'Man for all seasons'

Over the course of a long career, Mukherjee developed deep personal connections across political and ideological divides

Topics
Pranab Mukherjee | President of India | indian government

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Entrance in politics

1 / 5
File photo

 

Indira Gandhi introduced Pranab Mukherjee to the world of  politics after he successfully managed the Midnapore by-election campaign of independent candidate, V K Krishna Menon.

In July 1969, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha, and was re-elected to the House in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999.

 

Run for Prime Minister

2 / 5
 

 

Year after Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, Mukherjee parted ways with Congress and formed his own party in West Bengal.
 
However, Mukherjee and Rajiv Gandhi reconciled soon enough and the Bengal politician returned to the Congress. After Rajiv's assassination in 1991, Mukherjee was seen as a potential prime minister but P V Narasimha Rao took the post.

 

President of the West Bengal Congress

3 / 5
In 2009, when Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Pranab Mukherjee after the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting at Central Hall of the Parliament House in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

Mukherjee, also regarded as the architect of Sonia Gandhi's entry into politics, was made General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in 1998–99. In 2000, he was appointed President of the West Bengal Congress: a post he went on to hold until his resignation in 2010.

 

‘Man for all seasons’

4 / 5
Pranab Mukherjee, India's foreign minister and acting finance minister, smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 interim budget in New Delhi February 16, 2009. Photo: PTI

 

As defence minister and then foreign minister, his tenure coincided with the warming of relations between the United States and India; as finance minister, he managed India’s response to the 2008 global financial crisis. While India apparently recovered swiftly from the crisis, it is in this period that it became clear that Mukherjee — once called Indira Gandhi’s “man for all seasons” — was perhaps in fact lost in time.

 

First citizen of India (2012-2017)

5 / 5
When former President Pranab Mukherjee, US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand for the national anthem during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

On July 25, 2012 he was sworn in as the thirteenth President of India, becoming the first Bengali to hold the post.
 
As President, Mukherjee promulgated Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013, which provides for amendment of Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 on laws related to sexual offences. Mukherjee rejected at least 24 mercy pleas, including that of convicted terrorists Yakub Memon, Ajmal Kasab, Afzal Guru.
 
In January 2017, Mukherjee said that he would not contest for 2017 Presidential elections, owing to failing health. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

 


First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 12:14 IST

