In pics: Racism to 'chithis', Kamala Harris' acceptance speech highlights

Tribute to her mother
Invoking powerful memories of her mother, "the most important person" in her life, California Senator Kamala Harris made history as the first black and South Asian woman to accept a spot on a major US party's presidential ticket. Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan was a widely respected breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1960s. Gopalan found repeated mention in her speech.
Trump's Covid mismanagement
"The constant chaos leaves us adrift, makes us afraid...it's a lot," Harris said, speaking of Trump's mismanagement of the virus response.
Shout-out to her 'chithis'
In her vice-presidential acceptance speech, Harris went on to talk about her family, which includes her husband Doug, their "beautiful children, Cole and Ella", nieces, godchildren, uncles, aunts and her chithis, a Tamil word which means "aunts". "Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis," she said.
There is no vaccine for racism
She also spoke of racial minorities that were being impacted by the coronavirus due to “structural racism”. “This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other — and how we treat each other, she said. “And let’s be clear — there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.”
Citing heritage
Citing her heritage, Harris in her address said: "...That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me. "Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all. "I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America."
