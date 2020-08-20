In pics: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; Gurugram severely hit, IMD issues alert

IMD warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday.
Affected areas
The Palam weather station gauged 70.9 mm precipitation during the period, more than six times the normal rainfall. The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic on Narela-Bawana road, Raja Garden flyover, Kasturba Underpass, MB Rad, Jhandewalan Mandir, Jhilmil underpass, Azadpur vegetable market, Sarai Pipal Thala, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar among other places.
Stay at home alert
Gurugram Traffic Police asked people to stay home as incessant rains have led to waterlogging. Taking to Twitter, the police said people should venture out only for necessary work as waterlogging had led to traffic snarls.
Gurugram flooded
The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools. Just a few hours of rains flooded swathes of Delhi, spelling trouble for commuters who remained stuck for hours on water-logged roads.
Uprooting of trees
Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains. A boundary wall of a school in Saket collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked alongside it.
The reason
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said climate change had led to a change rain pattern. Experts also said the flooding was a result of bad urban planning.
More rains likely
Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Therefore, more rains are likely.
