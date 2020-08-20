JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

With record 69,652 cases in a day India's total infection cross 2.8 mn mark
Business Standard

In pics: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; Gurugram severely hit, IMD issues alert

Many parts of the national capital region, including Gurugram, remained flooded as rains continued to drench the city on Thursday, triggering traffic snarls during morning rush hours

Topics
Gurugram | Delhi-NCR | Indian Meteorological Department

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

IMD warning

IMD warning
1 / 7
Photo: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the city on Thursday.

Affected areas

Affected areas
2 / 7
Photo: ANI

The Palam weather station gauged 70.9 mm precipitation during the period, more than six times the normal rainfall. The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic on Narela-Bawana road, Raja Garden flyover, Kasturba Underpass, MB Rad, Jhandewalan Mandir, Jhilmil underpass, Azadpur vegetable market, Sarai Pipal Thala, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar among other places.

Stay at home alert

Stay at home alert
3 / 7
 

Gurugram Traffic Police asked people to stay home as incessant rains have led to waterlogging. Taking to Twitter, the police said people should venture out only for necessary work as waterlogging had led to traffic snarls.

Gurugram flooded

Gurugram flooded
4 / 7
Photo: ANI

The flooding was particularly severe in Gurugram, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools. Just a few hours of rains flooded swathes of Delhi, spelling trouble for commuters who remained stuck for hours on water-logged roads.

Uprooting of trees

Uprooting of trees
5 / 7
Photo: ANI

Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains. A boundary wall of a school in Saket collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked alongside it.

The reason

The reason
6 / 7
 

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said climate change had led to a change rain pattern. Experts also said the flooding was a result of bad urban planning.

More rains likely

More rains likely
7 / 7
 

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Therefore, more rains are likely.


First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU