JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai-bound AirAsia aircraft from Ranchi suffers bird hit, aborts take-off
Business Standard

In pictures: All you need to know about the deadly Kerala plane crash

The central government will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Kozhikode, while Rs 200,000 will be given to the seriously injured

Topics
airplane crash | air india express | Kerela

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Down 35 feet into a slope

Down 35 feet into a slope
1 / 5
 

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 191 people on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions on Friday and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. 

18 dead and 127 injured

18 dead and 127 injured
2 / 5
 

Fatality count is 18, so far, including the pilot and the co-pilot of the plane. The pilot-in-command, Deepak Sathe, was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

The rain impact

The rain impact
3 / 5
A view of the Kozhikode Tabletop runway. (Google Earth)

The pilot of the ill-fated flight -- IX-1344 -- could not sight the runway in the first landing attempt due to heavy rains. 

Special relief flights for passengers

Special relief flights for passengers
4 / 5
 

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members, Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier, said.

Deadliest in a decade

Deadliest in a decade
5 / 5
 

While the crash is one of the deadliest in India in a decade, the country has seen a number of mishaps and runway accidents in the past year, besides a few deadly ones previously.  


First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 15:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU