In pictures: All you need to know about the deadly Kerala plane crash

Down 35 feet into a slope
An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 191 people on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions on Friday and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.
18 dead and 127 injured
Fatality count is 18, so far, including the pilot and the co-pilot of the plane. The pilot-in-command, Deepak Sathe, was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The rain impact
The pilot of the ill-fated flight -- IX-1344 -- could not sight the runway in the first landing attempt due to heavy rains.
Special relief flights for passengers
Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members, Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier, said.
Deadliest in a decade
While the crash is one of the deadliest in India in a decade, the country has seen a number of mishaps and runway accidents in the past year, besides a few deadly ones previously.
