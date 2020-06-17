JUST IN
Top headlines: India can give befitting response, says PM, and more
In pictures: Anti-China protest across India after the death of 20 soldiers

Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh

Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy against the Chinese Army in New Delhi

Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China

Photo- Reuters

 

People stage a protest against China in Ahmedabad, amid border tensions between the two countries

Photo- Reuters

 

Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy

Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

Demonstrators burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Mathura

Photo- PTI

 

Demonstrators burn Chinese products and photos of President Xi Jinping during a protest against China in Patna

Photo- PTI

 

Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the RSS, shout slogans during a protest against China, in New Delhi

Photo- Reuters

 

Demonstrators burn a tyre and block Jammu-Poonch highway during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Jammu

Photo- PTI

 

Security Forces Deployed outside the China Embassy in New Delhi

Photo-Dalip Kumar

 

 

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 17:40 IST

