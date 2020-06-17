In pictures: Anti-China protest across India after the death of 20 soldiers

Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy against the Chinese Army in New Delhi

1 / 9 Photo: Dalip Kumar

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China

2 / 9 Photo- Reuters

People stage a protest against China in Ahmedabad, amid border tensions between the two countries

3 / 9 Photo- Reuters

Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy

4 / 9 Photo: Dalip Kumar

Demonstrators burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Mathura

5 / 9 Photo- PTI

Demonstrators burn Chinese products and photos of President Xi Jinping during a protest against China in Patna

6 / 9 Photo- PTI

Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the RSS, shout slogans during a protest against China, in New Delhi

7 / 9 Photo- Reuters

Demonstrators burn a tyre and block Jammu-Poonch highway during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Jammu

8 / 9 Photo- PTI

Security Forces Deployed outside the China Embassy in New Delhi