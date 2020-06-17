In pictures: Anti-China protest across India after the death of 20 soldiers

Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy against the Chinese Army in New Delhi
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China
People stage a protest against China in Ahmedabad, amid border tensions between the two countries
Members of Army Family Welfare Foundation Protesting in front of China Embassy
Demonstrators burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Mathura
Demonstrators burn Chinese products and photos of President Xi Jinping during a protest against China in Patna
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the RSS, shout slogans during a protest against China, in New Delhi
Demonstrators burn a tyre and block Jammu-Poonch highway during a protest against China on Indo-China clash in Jammu
Security Forces Deployed outside the China Embassy in New Delhi
