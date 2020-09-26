Indian expat gets over $130,000 fine waiver; to return home after 14 yrs

-
ALSO READ
How Kuwait expat quota bill may affect Indian diaspora of the gulf nation
In the shadow of Covid-19, the expat life is struggling to survive
Expatriate residents don't need any entry permit to return to UAE
Singapore expat jobs come under threat amid push for local hirings
First-ever Israel-UAE flight scheduled for next week: US officials
-
An Indian expat in the UAE will return home after 14 years after he got a fine waiver of over Dh 511,200 (USD 139,177), according to a media report.
Baskari Raghavlu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, got help from lawyer and social worker Sheela Thomas, who also bought a ticket for him to fly back home, the Gulf news reported on Friday.
He was struggling for accommodation. He was living off the generosity of some other blue collar workers.
He just wanted to return home and see his daughter for the first time in his life. I then took up his case, Thomas was quoted as saying in the report.
Thomas said Raghavlu's overstay fines have been cleared and he is set to fly home.
Raghavlu, 41, came to the UAE in 2006 and was injured in a road accident while travelling in his company vehicle.
He tried to get compensation from the company where he worked through a lawyer who took his passport, the report said.
Raghavlu said he did some odd jobs to sustain himself and his family back home.
During one of the amnesty programmes by the UAE government, he even managed to secure an outpass to leave the country but did not have money for his flight ticket, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU