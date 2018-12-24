JUST IN
In pics: World rings in Christmas, from Tokyo to Patna

The Christmas festivity began with Churches decorated with nativity scenes, brightly lit X-mas trees, colourful lights and singing of carols to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Venice

Venice
1 / 10
 

People wearing Santa Claus costumes sail along Venice's Grand Canal aboard traditional Venetians boats, Italy.
 

Tokyo

Tokyo
2 / 10
 

Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in a charity event "Tokyo Great Santa Run 2018" in Tokyo.
 

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad
3 / 10
 

Chefs apply finishing touches to a 56-feet-long Christmas plum cake inside a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, India.
 

Macedonia

Macedonia
4 / 10
 

People dance before the annual Santa Claus city race in Skopje, Macedonia. 
 

Moscow

Moscow
5 / 10
 

A woman dressed as Santa Claus reacts before the charity run in Moscow, Russia.
 

Mumbai

Mumbai
6 / 10
 

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with young cancer patients during a pre-Christmas celebration, organised by Cancer Patient's Aid Association, in Mumbai.
 

Bethlehem

Bethlehem
7 / 10
 

Girls light candles at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. 
 

Ajmer

Ajmer
8 / 10
 

Children dressed as Santa Claus take part in Christmas celebration at a school in Ajmer.


Pavlovsk

Pavlovsk
9 / 10
 

Children ride a horse sleigh in snowfall in a park in Pavlovsk, outside St.Petersburg, Russia.
 

Patna

Patna
10 / 10
 

Children dressed as Santa Claus ride on a Tonga during Christmas celebration, in Patna.


First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 19:31 IST

