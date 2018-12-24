In pics: World rings in Christmas, from Tokyo to Patna

Venice
People wearing Santa Claus costumes sail along Venice's Grand Canal aboard traditional Venetians boats, Italy.
Tokyo
Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in a charity event "Tokyo Great Santa Run 2018" in Tokyo.
Ahmedabad
Chefs apply finishing touches to a 56-feet-long Christmas plum cake inside a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, India.
Macedonia
People dance before the annual Santa Claus city race in Skopje, Macedonia.
Moscow
A woman dressed as Santa Claus reacts before the charity run in Moscow, Russia.
Mumbai
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with young cancer patients during a pre-Christmas celebration, organised by Cancer Patient's Aid Association, in Mumbai.
Bethlehem
Girls light candles at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Ajmer
Children dressed as Santa Claus take part in Christmas celebration at a school in Ajmer.
Pavlovsk
Children ride a horse sleigh in snowfall in a park in Pavlovsk, outside St.Petersburg, Russia.
Patna
Children dressed as Santa Claus ride on a Tonga during Christmas celebration, in Patna.
