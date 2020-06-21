From Ranchi, Mumbai to Belgium, life in the coronavirus era in 10 pictures

A view of a makeshift quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai
A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Belgium
Migrant labourers stand in a queue after their arrival from Chennai at Hatia station as they wait for board a bus to reach their destination, in Ranchi
An women carries her child as she sells balloon on a road during lockdown 5.0, in Patna
Doctors doing caesarean of a Covid-19 infected mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam
A baby born to covid-19 infected pregnant mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam
People donating blood for the Covid-19 patients at blood donation camp organised at a school by Sadguru Mitra Mandal at Kandivali, in Mumbai
Workers while preparing the makeshift quarantine center for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai
People visit Khetan Super Market during lockdown 5.0, in Patna
Workers while preparing a quarantine centre for treating Covid-19 patients at Khanapara veterinary college field, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU