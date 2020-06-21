JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Hetero gets nod for remdesivir; Covid drug may be priced at Rs 5000/dose
Business Standard

From Ranchi, Mumbai to Belgium, life in the coronavirus era in 10 pictures

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed 467,156 lives across the world and as many as 8,941,198 people have been infected so far

Topics
Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of a makeshift quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai

A view of a makeshift quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai
1 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Belgium

A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Belgium
2 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

Migrant labourers stand in a queue after their arrival from Chennai at Hatia station as they wait for board a bus to reach their destination, in Ranchi

Migrant labourers stand in a queue after their arrival from Chennai at Hatia station as they wait for board a bus to reach their destination, in Ranchi
3 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

An women carries her child as she sells balloon on a road during lockdown 5.0, in Patna

An women carries her child as she sells balloon on a road during lockdown 5.0, in Patna
4 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

Doctors doing caesarean of a Covid-19 infected mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam

Doctors doing caesarean of a Covid-19 infected mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam
5 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

A baby born to covid-19 infected pregnant mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam

A baby born to covid-19 infected pregnant mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam
6 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

People donating blood for the Covid-19 patients at blood donation camp organised at a school by Sadguru Mitra Mandal at Kandivali, in Mumbai

People donating blood for the Covid-19 patients at blood donation camp organised at a school by Sadguru Mitra Mandal at Kandivali, in Mumbai
7 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

Workers while preparing the makeshift quarantine center for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai

Workers while preparing the makeshift quarantine center for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai
8 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

People visit Khetan Super Market during lockdown 5.0, in Patna

People visit Khetan Super Market during lockdown 5.0, in Patna
9 / 10
Photo: ANI

 

Workers while preparing a quarantine centre for treating Covid-19 patients at Khanapara veterinary college field, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati

Workers while preparing a quarantine centre for treating Covid-19 patients at Khanapara veterinary college field, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati
10 / 10
Photo: ANI

 


First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 18:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU