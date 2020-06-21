From Ranchi, Mumbai to Belgium, life in the coronavirus era in 10 pictures

A view of a makeshift quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai

1 / 10 Photo: ANI

A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the disease outbreak, in Belgium

2 / 10 Photo: ANI

Migrant labourers stand in a queue after their arrival from Chennai at Hatia station as they wait for board a bus to reach their destination, in Ranchi

3 / 10 Photo: ANI

An women carries her child as she sells balloon on a road during 5.0, in Patna

4 / 10 Photo: ANI

Doctors doing caesarean of a Covid-19 infected mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam

5 / 10 Photo: ANI

A baby born to covid-19 infected pregnant mother, at VIMS hospital in Visakhapatnam

6 / 10 Photo: ANI

People donating blood for the Covid-19 patients at blood donation camp organised at a school by Sadguru Mitra Mandal at Kandivali, in Mumbai

7 / 10 Photo: ANI

Workers while preparing the makeshift quarantine center for Covid-19 patients, in Mumbai

8 / 10 Photo: ANI

People visit Khetan Super Market during 5.0, in Patna

9 / 10 Photo: ANI

Workers while preparing a quarantine centre for treating Covid-19 patients at Khanapara veterinary college field, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati