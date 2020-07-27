In pictures: Five Rafales fighter jets take off for India from France

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf interacted with IAF pilots before they took off from France
The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday
This is nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs 59,000-crore deal
The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh
