JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Madras HC asks Centre to form panel for All-India quota medical seats
Business Standard

In pictures: Five Rafales fighter jets take off for India from France

The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday

Topics
Rafale  | France | India China border row

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The first batch of five Rafale jets on Monday took off from France for India

The first batch of five Rafale jets on Monday took off from France for India
1 / 5
Photo: Indian Embassy in France

 

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf interacted with IAF pilots before they took off from France

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf interacted with IAF pilots before they took off from France
2 / 5
Photo: Indian Embassy in France

 

The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday

The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday
3 / 5
Photo: Indian Embassy in France

 

This is nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs 59,000-crore deal

This is nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs 59,000-crore deal
4 / 5
Photo: Indian Embassy in France

 

The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh

The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh
5 / 5
Photo: Indian Embassy in France

 


First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU