In pictures: Five Rafales fighter jets take off for India from France

The first batch of five jets on Monday took off from for India

1 / 5 Photo: Indian Embassy in France

Indian Ambassador to Jawed Ashraf interacted with IAF pilots before they took off from France

2 / 5 Photo: Indian Embassy in France

The multi-role fighter aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Ambala air force station on Wednesday

3 / 5 Photo: Indian Embassy in France

This is nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with to procure 36 jets for the Indian Air Force under a Rs 59,000-crore deal

4 / 5 Photo: Indian Embassy in France

The fleet is expected to significantly boost the IAF's combat capabilities at a time when India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh