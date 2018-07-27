In pics: Delhi rain leads to waterlogging, traffic jams but kids having fun

Heavy rain, several areas waterlogged
Incessant rains overnight that lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas affected the morning traffic on Friday as the city continued to experience moderate and scattered showers. People had to face waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places in the city for the second consecutive day today.
Road caves in after heavy rainfall at Vasundhara, in Ghaziabad
In Ghaziabad, many schools remained closed under the directions of the district magistrate on account of heavy rains and adverse weather conditions. No casualty or property damage was reported, even as a girl died here after the roof of a dilapidated house came down on her, police said. As a precautionary measure, owners of 80 flats in two societies in the vicinity of the road have been asked to vacate.
Traffic jam near Shanker Chowk on the Delhi - Gurugram expressway
Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR. People going towards Noida from Jasola faced heavy traffic as the road has caved in. The Delhi Noida Direct flyway also experienced huge congestion. The meteorological department warned of moderate to heavy rains throughout the day.
Schools in Delhi and Noida remain open
Despite heavy rainfall, schools in Delhi and Noida remained open today. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered 45.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm yesterday and 8.30 am today, while the Palam observatory recorded 37.4 mm of precipitation during the same period.
Traffic jam at Greater Noida Expressway
The Lodhi Road observatory received 51.8 mm of rains and the ridge area recorded 46.2 mm, while Ayangar recorded 41.9 mm of rainfall, an official of the MeT department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The sky was expected to remain mostly cloudy through the day.
Tri-services guards at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Amid heavy rainfall Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi on Thursday
Motorists use headlights in broad daylight
There was heavy traffic on the Ghazipur Murga Mandi and Mayur Vihar Phase 2 route. Besides, the Badarpur-Mehrauli route was also affected due to waterlogging in the Badarpur railway crossing underpass. Traffic on the Badarpur-Ashram route, the road above Loni, Apsara Border, Vivek Vihar ITI Underpass, Kasturba Nagar Underpass and Seemapuri underpass were all congested.
But children having fun on a waterlogged street in Ghaziabad
Children play on a waterlogged street after monsoon rainfall at Gaushala underpass, in Ghaziabad. Even though normal life has been affected in the city, the rainfall has brought relief to the national capital from the humidity it has been reeling under.
