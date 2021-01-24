In pictures: Republic Day Parade preparations in full swing at New Delhi

Jawans during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Parade in New Delhi

The tableau of the Ministry of Biotechnology at Rajpath

Army tank during the full dress rehearsal on Saturday

The tableau of CRPF at Rajpath

NSG commando during the dress rehearsal on Saturday

ITBP personnel rehearse for the upcoming Parade

The tableau of the Indian Army passes through the Rajpath in New Delhi

Sarang team of the Indian Air Force flypast

Indian Army's tanks and equipment

Rafale of the Indian Air Force flypast at Rajpath