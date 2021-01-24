JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Business Standard

In pictures: Republic Day Parade preparations in full swing at New Delhi

With just two days to go for Republic Day, India is all set to display its military might at the annual parade

Topics
Republic Day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jawans during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Jawans during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi
1 / 10
 

 

The tableau of the Ministry of Biotechnology at Rajpath

The tableau of the Ministry of Biotechnology at Rajpath
2 / 10
 

 

Army tank during the full dress rehearsal on Saturday

Army tank during the full dress rehearsal on Saturday
3 / 10
 

 

The tableau of CRPF at Rajpath

The tableau of CRPF at Rajpath
4 / 10
 

 

NSG commando during the dress rehearsal on Saturday

NSG commando during the dress rehearsal on Saturday
5 / 10
 

 

ITBP personnel rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day Parade

ITBP personnel rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day Parade
6 / 10
 

 

The tableau of the Indian Army passes through the Rajpath in New Delhi

The tableau of the Indian Army passes through the Rajpath in New Delhi
7 / 10
 

 

Sarang team of the Indian Air Force flypast

Sarang team of the Indian Air Force flypast
8 / 10
 

 

Indian Army's tanks and equipment

Indian Army's tanks and equipment
9 / 10
 

 

Rafale of the Indian Air Force flypast at Rajpath

Rafale of the Indian Air Force flypast at Rajpath
10 / 10
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 24 2021. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.