In pictures: Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017, the complete winners' list
In a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President awarded 42 artistes in five categories for the year 2017
New Delhi
Last Updated at February 6, 2019 20:14 IST
Here's the full list of winners:
Deepika Reddy gets the award for her contribution in Kuchipudi Dance
Hema Singh wins it for her contribution in the Theatre Acting
Gurnam Singh gets the award for his contribution in the other major traditions of music -Gurbani
Jagannathn Bayan gets it for his contribution in the Traditional Music (Khol) Assam
Deepak Virat Tiwari wins the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for his contribution in the Theatre Acting
The award also goes to Sujata Mohapatra for her contribution in the Odissi Dance
Lalith J Rao- Hindustani Vocal
Umakant Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha (Gundecha Brothers)(Joint Award)- Hindustani Vocal
Yogesh Samsi- Hindustani Instrumental - Tabla
Rajendra Prasanna
Hindustani Instrumental - Shehnnai Flute
M.S.Sheela- Carnatic Vocal
Suma Sudhindra- Carnatic Instrumental – Veena
Tiruvarur Vaidyanathan- Carnatic Insrumental – Mridangam
Shashank Subramanyam- Carnatic Instrumental – Flute
Madhurani- Other Major Traditions of Music -Sugam Sangeet
Haimanti Sukla- Other Major Traditions of Music -Sugam Sangeet
Gurnam Singh- Other Major Traditions of Music - Gurbani
Dance
Rama Vaidyanathan- Bharatanatyam
Shobha Koser- Kathak
Madambi Subramanian- Kathakali
L.N.Oinam Ongbi Dhoni Devi- Manipuri
Deepika Reddy- Kuchipudi
Sujata Mohapatra- Odissi
Ramkrishna Talukdar- Sattriya
Janmajay Saibabu- Chhau
Aashit Desai- Music for Dance
Theatre
Abhiram Bhadakamkar- Playwriting
Sunil Shanbagh- Direction
Bapi Bose- Direction
Hema Singh- Acting
Deepak Tiwari- Acting
Anil Tickoo- Acting
Nuruddin Ahmed- Allied Theatre Arts - (Stage Craft)
Avtar Sahani- Allied Theatre Arts - (Lighting)
Shougrakpam Hemanta Singh- Other Major Traditions of Theatre - Shumang Leela, Manipur
Traditional/Folk/Tribal Music/Dance/Theatre and Puppetry
Anwar Khan Manganiyar- Folk Music, Rajasthan
Prakash Khandge- Folk Arts, Maharashtra
Jagannath Bayan- Traditional Music – Khol, Assam
Ramchandra Majhi- Folk Music, Bihar
Rakesh Tiwari- Folk Theatre, Chhattisgarh
Parvathy Baul- Folk Music (Baul), West Bengal
Saravjit Kaur- Folk Music, Punjab
K.C. Runremsangi- Folk Music, Mizoram
Mukund Nayak- Folk Music, Jharkhand
Sudip Gupta- Puppetry, West Bengal
Overall Contribution/Scholarship in the Performing Arts
Vijay Verma
Sandhya Purecha
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 17:20 IST
