JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Robert Vadra appears before ED in connection with money laundering case
Business Standard

In pictures: Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017, the complete winners' list

In a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President awarded 42 artistes in five categories for the year 2017

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017 to Ramchandra Manjhi for his contribution in the Folk Music (Bihar)

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017 to Ramchandra Manjhi for his contribution in the Folk Music (Bihar)
1 / 8
 

 

Awardees stand for the national anthem during the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

Awardees stand for the national anthem during the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
2 / 8
 

 

Deepika Reddy gets the award for her contribution in Kuchipudi Dance

Deepika Reddy gets the award for her contribution in Kuchipudi Dance
3 / 8
 

 

Hema Singh wins it for her contribution in the Theatre Acting

Hema Singh wins it for her contribution in the Theatre Acting
4 / 8
 

 

Gurnam Singh gets the award for his contribution in the other major traditions of music -Gurbani

Gurnam Singh gets the award for his contribution in the other major traditions of music -Gurbani
5 / 8
 

 

Jagannathn Bayan gets it for his contribution in the Traditional Music (Khol) Assam

Jagannathn Bayan gets it for his contribution in the Traditional Music (Khol) Assam
6 / 8
 

 

Deepak Virat Tiwari wins the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for his contribution in the Theatre Acting

Deepak Virat Tiwari wins the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for his contribution in the Theatre Acting
7 / 8
 

 

The award also goes to Sujata Mohapatra for her contribution in the Odissi Dance

The award also goes to Sujata Mohapatra for her contribution in the Odissi Dance
8 / 8
 

 

Here's the full list of winners:


Music


Lalith J Rao- Hindustani Vocal

Umakant Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha (Gundecha Brothers)(Joint Award)- Hindustani Vocal

Yogesh Samsi- Hindustani Instrumental - Tabla

Rajendra Prasanna

Hindustani Instrumental - Shehnnai Flute

M.S.Sheela- Carnatic Vocal

Suma Sudhindra- Carnatic Instrumental – Veena

Tiruvarur Vaidyanathan- Carnatic Insrumental – Mridangam

Shashank Subramanyam- Carnatic Instrumental – Flute

Madhurani- Other Major Traditions of Music -Sugam Sangeet

Haimanti Sukla- Other Major Traditions of Music -Sugam Sangeet

Gurnam Singh- Other Major Traditions of Music - Gurbani



Dance

Rama Vaidyanathan- Bharatanatyam

Shobha Koser- Kathak

Madambi Subramanian- Kathakali

L.N.Oinam Ongbi Dhoni Devi- Manipuri

Deepika Reddy- Kuchipudi

Sujata Mohapatra- Odissi

Ramkrishna Talukdar- Sattriya

Janmajay Saibabu- Chhau

Aashit Desai- Music for Dance


Theatre


Abhiram Bhadakamkar- Playwriting

Sunil Shanbagh- Direction

Bapi Bose- Direction

Hema Singh- Acting

Deepak Tiwari- Acting

Anil Tickoo- Acting

Nuruddin Ahmed- Allied Theatre Arts - (Stage Craft)

Avtar Sahani- Allied Theatre Arts - (Lighting)

Shougrakpam Hemanta Singh- Other Major Traditions of Theatre - Shumang Leela, Manipur
Traditional/Folk/Tribal Music/Dance/Theatre and Puppetry


Anwar Khan Manganiyar- Folk Music, Rajasthan

Prakash Khandge- Folk Arts, Maharashtra

Jagannath Bayan- Traditional Music – Khol, Assam

Ramchandra Majhi- Folk Music, Bihar

Rakesh Tiwari- Folk Theatre, Chhattisgarh

Parvathy Baul- Folk Music (Baul),  West Bengal

Saravjit Kaur- Folk Music, Punjab

K.C. Runremsangi- Folk Music, Mizoram

Mukund Nayak- Folk Music, Jharkhand

Sudip Gupta- Puppetry, West Bengal

Overall Contribution/Scholarship in the Performing Arts


Vijay Verma                                

Sandhya Purecha

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements