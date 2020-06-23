Coronavirus updates in pictures: Top 10 latest news from across the world

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday imposed strict restrictions on international Hajj attendees in view of the pandemic. Only limited citizens and residents will be allowed to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced. “This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings,” the ministry that oversees pilgrimages said in a statement.