Coronavirus updates in pictures: Top 10 latest news from across the world

Covid-19 global tally
Worldwide, more than 9 million people have been infected by coronavirus, of whom 4 million have recovered, and over 400,000 have died, according to Worldometer data. Country-wise, the United States continues to be the worst-hit, with over 2.3 million cases, followed by Brazil with more than 1.1million cases, Russia (over 500,000 cases), and India (440,215 cases).
Restrictions on Hajj pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday imposed strict restrictions on international Hajj attendees in view of the pandemic. Only limited citizens and residents will be allowed to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced. “This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings,” the ministry that oversees pilgrimages said in a statement.
The UK opens up a little more
In England, museums, galleries and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, alongside pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.
South Africa cases top 100,000
South Africa's caseload has surpassed 100,000-mark, the highest in the continent, while the death toll is inching towards 2,000. However, the mortality rate in the country is still at 2 per cent, while 52.6 per cent of cases have been treated successfully.
Covid-19 shadow on Puri Rath Yatra
The Odisha government on Monday launched a massive coronavirus test drive in Puri following the Supreme Court's directive that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory Covid-19 negative report, an official said. Not more than 500 people, including servitors and security personnel, are allowed to pull one chariot, and hence, the administration requires 1,500 people to pull the three chariots.
Some cheer for kids in Japan
Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen its parks from 1 July with limited visitors as a countermeasure. Visitors will need to book in advance with temperature checks on entry, enforcement of mask wearing and spaced seating at attractions, operator Oriental Land said.
Meat plant contagion in Germany
Germany's largest pork processing plant has recorded more than 1,300 cases among workers, prompting fears of a new outbreak and return to lockdown. Schools and daycare centres in the affected area have already been closed as a precautionary measure.
The US has suspended H1B, other visas
The US President Donal Trump extended a ban on green cards issued outside the US until the end of the year and adds many temporary work visas to the freeze, including the H-1B visas, which are for skilled employees, and L visas, for managers and specialised workers being transferred within a company. Trump also blocked those entering on H-2B seasonal worker visas, which are used by landscapers and other industries.
Update from United Nations
Nearly 260 million children had no access to schooling in 2018, a United Nations agency said in a report Tuesday that blamed poverty and discrimination for educational inequalities that are being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, AFP reports.
Notification from WHO
As the global tally topped 9 million cases on Monday, the World Health Organisation warned nations that the pandemic is accelerating. The organisation has also called for a rapid increase in production of dexamethasone, a cheap steroid which has been shown to reduce deaths in severe cases.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU