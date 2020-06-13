In pics: Youth officers performing passing out parade at IMA Dehradun

Adjusting to the situation, the academy also made arrangements for broadcasting the parade on social media so that the families can see their wards getting commissioned. Due to the coronavirus threat, the cadets would also not get an opportunity to go on leave before joining their respective units.
The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade, they become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.
Wearing a face mask, Army chief General MM Naravane reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.
Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries.
