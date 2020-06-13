JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA; Army chief reviews
Business Standard

In pics: Youth officers performing passing out parade at IMA Dehradun

Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane reviewed the passing out parade of 423 officers

Topics
Indian Army

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 6
Photo: ANI

 

As many as 333 officers joined the Indian Army on Saturday after the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Notably, due to coronavirus outbreak, for the first time guardians of the cadets were not invited in order to avoid crowding.

 

 

2 / 6
Photo: ANI

Adjusting to the situation, the academy also made arrangements for broadcasting the parade on social media so that the families can see their wards getting commissioned. Due to the coronavirus threat, the cadets would also not get an opportunity to go on leave before joining their respective units.

 

3 / 6
Photo: Indian Army

 

The officers were also seen donning face masks at the parade.


 

 

4 / 6
Photo: Indian Army

The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade, they become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

 

5 / 6
Photo: Indian Army

Wearing a face mask, Army chief General MM Naravane reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.

 

6 / 6
Photo: Indian Army

Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries.


First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU