Incessant rainfall swells up rivers, tributaries in J-K, schools shut

Water level in all the major and minor and tributaries in rose sharply on Wednesday due to incessant during the last 48 hours as authorities closed schools in six districts to avoid any mishap.

Water level in the Tawi River in Jammu division, Jhelum, Sindh stream, Lidder, Doodhganga, Rambiyari, Vishow, Sukhna, Ferozepora and Pohru streams in Kashmir rose sharply during the last 24 hours as the authorities set up helplines for the general public.

Facing an unprecedented dry spell during the last three months, rain was welcomed by the people in the Valley till it started threatening areas with flood and inundation.

Low-lying areas in Srinagar city are already facing waterlogging while sloppy mountainsides in the rest of the Valley are threatened by flash floods, mudslides, etc.

Both Srinagar-Jammu and the Mughal Road that connect Kashmir with the Jammu division are closed due to landslides and shooting stones.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast a decrease in intensity as the day progresses.

"Significant improvement from today's forenoon. From June 23rd onwards, there is no forecast of any major till next one week.

"Warning: Due to continuous rain since last few days, landslide, flash flood has occurred at many vulnerable places, mainly in hilly areas. People are once again advised to travel on Srinagar-Jammu, Mughal Road, etc., only after confirming the Road Status from Traffic Police. Avoid going/working near Sloppy Nallas as Flash Flood often occurs suddenly,", the MeT office advisory said.

