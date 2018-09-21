Ind-Ra affirms stable outlook to Tata Steel's long-term issuer ratings

said Friday it has affirmed Tata Steel's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA' with stable outlook.

Instruments with 'IND AA' rating are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and such instruments carry very low credit risk, according to the

" has affirmed Ltd's long-term issuer rating at IND AA, while resolving the (RWE). The Outlook is Stable. Ind-Ra had placed the ratings on RWE on April 11, 2016," it said in a statement.

The RWE resolution follows clarity on the overall impact on TSL's credit profile post acquisition of (BSL) and carving out of its European operations, it said.



In June, had agreed to the terms of a 50-50 joint venture with Germany's to create Europe's second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal's ArcelorMittal.

IND-Ra said the integration of operations and carving out of the European operations will substantially improve the company's business profile with a stronger per tonne EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Besides, the agency expects acquisition of BSL will aid TSL in further expanding its footprint in eastern India, strengthening customer segments across automotive, appliance, tubes, general engineering and fabrication; and maintaining steady proportion of downstream products.