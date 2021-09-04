India administers over 680 million coronavirus vaccine doses so far

-
India has administered over 68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far since the rollout of the vaccination drive on January 16 this year, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
"In a landmark milestone, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 68 Crore landmark milestone (68, 37, 29,058) today," the ministry's press release read.
Further, it was informed that over 62.25 lakh (62, 25,922) vaccine doses were administered today.
India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases.
The overall death toll due to this virus touched 4,40,225 in the country. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala added 131 fatalities, Maharashtra reported 92 fatalities and the rest of the states reported 107 fatalities.
The total cases in the country jumped to 3,29,45,907 including 4,05,681 active cases. Active cases account for 1.23 per cent of the total cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
