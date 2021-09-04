Mizoram coronavirus update: Reports 825 new cases, one more fatality

-
Mizoram on Saturday reported 825 new COVID-19 cases, 57 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 62,817, an official said.
The death toll rose to 220 as one more fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said.
The single-day positivity rate was at nine per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 9,083 sample tests.
At least 203 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 413, followed by Lawngtlai at 89 and Lunglei at 68.
Mizoram now has 10,517 active cases, while 690 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 52,080, the official said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state stands at 82.90 per cent.
The state has conducted over 8.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.
Over 6.57 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday with 2.46 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines, the official added.
