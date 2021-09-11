India, Australia exploring new areas in AI, unmanned vehicles: Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar holds talks with Australian counterpart Marise Payne
The UN needs to start regulating the 'Wild West' of artificial intelligence
Members in S Jaishankar's delegation to UK test Covid-19 positive
India, Australia to hold first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue today
Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific strategy at India-France-Australia meet
-
Lauding significant progress in the defence engagements between India and Australia based on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that both the countries are exploring new areas in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned vehicles.
Speaking at India-Australia 2+2 ministerial dialogue which is underway in New Delhi, Singh said, "During virtual leader's summit talks in June 2020 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, we reached Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This shows how close we are."
This partnership is based on the shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.
Both, Australia and India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region.
Lauding significant progress in the bilateral relations between India-Australia, Singh added, "We are happy to witness significant progress in the bilateral relations between India-Australia. The interoperability between our defence engagements has seen a significant increase. In bilateral and multilateral engagements, due to joint exercises, the synergies and complexities in our armed forces have increased."
He also said that the two countries are exploring new areas in the field of artificial intelligence and unmanned vehicles and thanked the Australian delegation for visiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are exploring new areas in the development of artificial intelligence, and unmanned vehicles. Your visit to India in the times of COVID-19 shows our strong ties. I am hopeful for engaging and fruitful talks."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton participated in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU