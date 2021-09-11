4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today

A 4.7 magnitude shook Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early Saturday, the Center for Seismology said.

It said the occurred at 5.58 am and its epicentre was 13 km from Gopeshwar at a depth of 5 km.

People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no damage to life or property was reported so far, officials said.

