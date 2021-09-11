Delhi airport's forecourt waterlogged briefly following heavy rains: DIAL

-
The forecourt of the Delhi airport was waterlogged for a "short period" Saturday morning due to sudden heavy rains, its operator DIAL said.
Sources said five flights were diverted from the airport this morning due to the bad weather conditions.
Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the national capital including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi after rains lashed the city Saturday morning.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Twitter that "due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt".
"Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," it added.
An official of the meteorological department said the national capital received 97 mm rainfall since Friday morning.
