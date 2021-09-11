Delhi airport's forecourt waterlogged briefly following heavy rains: DIAL

The forecourt of the Delhi airport was waterlogged for a "short period" Saturday morning due to sudden heavy rains, its operator DIAL said.

Sources said five flights were diverted from the airport this morning due to the bad weather conditions.

has been reported from several parts of the capital including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi after rains lashed the city Saturday morning.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Twitter that "due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was at the forecourt".

"Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," it added.

An official of the meteorological department said the capital received 97 mm rainfall since Friday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)