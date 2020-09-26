India-Bangladesh cooperation built on trust, mutual respect: Indian envoy

-
ALSO READ
Indian envoy in Bangladesh meets BAF chief, discusses defence cooperation
Shringla's Bangladesh visit part of engagement with neighbours: India HC
India-Bangladesh to hold DG-level border talks in Dhaka next month
India received $20 billion in FDI during Covid-19 pandemic: FS Shringla
Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
-
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has said Dhaka and New Delhi are partners in development and that the cooperation transcends mere transactions and is built on trust and mutual respect.
She also said that India looked forward to the joint commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.
The envoy made the remarks while addressing a webinar titled, "Remembering Mahatma Gandhi", on Thursday organized by the High Commission of India as part of the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
October 2 would mark the finale of the two-year long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary.
The seminar was attended by Noakhali MP HM Ibrahim; President of Gandhi Ashram Trust, Bangladesh Swadesh Roy; Chairman, Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Sadan, Syed Abul Maksud; Naba Kumar Raha, Director of Gandhi Ashram Trust, Noakhali; Professor Aminul Islam, Gandhi Ashram, Atrai, Naogaon; Hilol Sarkar, Gandhi Ashram, Jamalpur and Md. Fazlul Haq of Gandhi Ashram, Dohar.
Ganguly said the Gandhi Ashrams in Noakhali, Jamalpur, Atrai and Dohar are the torch bearers of the Gandhian principles in Bangladesh.
She paid tributes to both Gandhi and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The High Commissioner said that she was pleased to speak with participants from all Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh on a common platform.
She urged them to work together to preserve this shared history of India and Bangladesh and to build on this cherished bond of friendship.
--IANS
sumi/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU