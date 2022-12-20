JUST IN
ED attaches Rs 907 crore worth assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA
Govt to consult regulator before privatising public sector banks
2 more Covid deaths reported in Beijing as millions hit by Omicron variant
U'khand HC bans mechanised mining in riverbeds, asks DMs to seize machines
HC slams TMC govt over compensation delay to family of rape, murder victim
Rs 125-cr Gandhi Sevagram project to pick up pace in Nava Raipur
2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
Bihar hooch tragedy: Spirit kept at police station wasn't used, says DGP
PM Modi condoles death of 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED attaches Rs 907 crore worth assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India becomes second-largest steel producer in world: Scindia in Parliament

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that India had become the second-largest steel producer in the world in the last eight years.

Topics
Scindia | Steel producers | Steel Industry

ANI 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(
File Photo

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that India had become the second-largest steel producer in the world in the last eight years.

While replying to a question on the impact on the steel industry with India importing 25 per cent of steel production to the European Union, Scindia said, " India has now reached a new record. We have become the second largest steel producer in the world in the last 8 years, doubling our capacity from 150 to 154 million tonnes of production. We are very very aware of the environmental concerns."

"This affects producers all over the world. A clear articulation of both supply side and demand side plans we have in place to reduce the CO2 emissions in the steel sector steel because without a doubt this is the way the world is going. Steel has to conform to that path of environmental protection," he added while replying to a question on environmental concerns due to steel production.

While replying to a question about how come Amritsar and Chandigarh airports were not pushed while signing a bilateral air service agreement between Indian and Canada, he stated, "

"We have connectivity from Amritsar and Chandigarh to almost seven countries Qatar, Malaysia, United Kingdoms, Dubai, Singapore, Sharjah and Italy from the Amritsar and Chandigarh airports," he stated

"We have 17 air traffic movements per week internationally especially to Singapore, Doha Kualampur. While talking about domestic air traffics, we have 42 domestic traffic movements," he further stated.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Punjabi diaspora in Canada were disappointed over the recent bilateral air service agreement between Indian and Canada.

There has been no announcement of direct air connectivity between Punjab and Canada. SGPC and Punjabi diaspora are rattled with no flights being started from Canada to Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport Amritsar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scindia

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU