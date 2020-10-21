India coronavirus update: Covid cases climb to 7,651,107; toll at 115,914

The number of new infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A totalof 67,95,103people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing thenational recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while thecasefatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are7,40,090active cases of infection in the countrywhich comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have beentested up to October 20 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

