India coronavirus update: Total Covid-19 cases cross 6.5 million-mark

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh,while thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.13 per cent,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total cases mounted to65,49,373 with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day,whilethedeath toll climbed to1,01,782with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thetotal recoveries have surged to55,09,966, while thereare9,37,625, active cases of infection in the country which comprises 14.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19casefatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR,a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up toOctober 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.

