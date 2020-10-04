Assam coronavirus update: State reports 1,632 fresh Covid-19 cases

As many as 1,632 new COVID-19 cases were reported in on Saturday, Health Minister said.

A total of 33,656 tests were conducted in the state yesterday. The total number of cases now stands at 1,85,444 including 1,48,960 discharges, 35,746 active cases and 735 deaths.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with to 64,73,545.

The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients.

