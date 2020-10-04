West Bengal coronavirus update: State reports 3,340 new cases, 62 deaths

recorded 3,340 new cases and 62 deaths on Saturday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,66,974 including 2,34,712 recoveries, 5,132 deaths and 27,130 active cases.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with to 64,73,545.

The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients.

With 1,069 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

