8.2% of new vehicles registered in Delhi are electric vehicles: Report

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
What is Expenditure Budget?
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Budget 2022: Battery swapping policy big booster for EVs, says industry
-
The Delhi government's "outcome budget 2021-22" on Friday showed that out of 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent were "on track" and 26 per cent were "off track".
The "outcome budget" is essentially a report card of various schemes and projects announced in the previous budget. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
According to it, 8.2 per cent of the new vehicles registered were e-vehicles. Additionally, 6,123 vehicles have been provided subsidy from the State EV fund, the report said.
The report said that there were 377 public charging centres -- 170 slow charging points and 207 moderate or fast charging points -- established till December 2021.
It showed that out of 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent were "on track" and 26 per cent were "off track".
"On track" indicators mean that the progress on the projects in these parameters has been above 70 per cent. However, where the progress is less than 70 per cent of the proportionate target the project indicator will be considered "off track".
Twelve schemes of the Transport Department were included in the "outcome budget 2021-22" consisting of 88 indicators.
There are 971 centres for issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) across Delhi. As many as 11 automatic driving test tracks are operational in Delhi till December 2021, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU