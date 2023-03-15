India eighth most polluted country in the world; Lahore most polluted city

In a "World Air Quality" report, India was ranked the world's eighth most polluted country in 2022. The report has been prepared by a Swiss firm, IQAir and was released on March 15. Notably, India's ranking has dropped from fifth last year. According to the data available in the report, the PM2.5 level in most polluted Indian cities was 53.3.

Bhiwadi, located on the outskirts of Delhi, was ranked among the two most polluted cities in the world. Delhi followed it closely behind. According to a report by Mint, pollution levels in the two cities were 92.7 and 92.6, respectively.

It is important to note that air quality levels are based on the concentration of airborne particles, which can cause damage to the lungs. Medical science says that PM2.5 particles cause the most damage to the respiratory system. Governments and researchers closely watch the presence of these particles in the air.

According to a Reuters report, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum PM2.5 concentration of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

The report further added that India and Pakistan experienced the worst air quality in the Central and South Asian region. It added that 60 per cent of the population in these countries breathed air in which PM2.5 particles were at least seven times higher than the WHO's recommendations.

Elaborating on the air quality in Pakistan, the Mint report added that the air quality in Lahore deteriorated and jumped more than ten places to become the city with the worst air in 2022. Lahore's PM2.5 level used to be 86.5 in 2021; it went to 97.4 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022. Lahore was ranked the most polluted city in the world.