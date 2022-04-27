India-Fiji relations based on respect, sense of service of humanity: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday said that the shared legacy of India- relations is based on the sense of service of humanity.

"India could fulfil its obligations during the pandemic based on these values as we could provide medicines to 150 countries and about 100 million vaccines to about 100 countries. has always been prioritised in such efforts," he said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the opening of Shri Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in via a video message.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minster thanked the Prime Minister and people of Fiji for the hospital and said that the hospital is a symbol of the relationship between the two countries, another chapter in the shared journey of India and Fiji.

The Children's Heart Hospital is one of its kind not only in Fiji but in the entire South Pacific region.

The Prime Minister said: "For region, where heart related diseases are major challenge, this hospital will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children."

He also expressed satisfaction that not only the children will get world-class treatment but all surgeries will be done free of cost and for that he appreciated Sai Prem Foundation, Fiji, Government of Fiji and Shri Sathya Sai Sanjivini Children's Heart Hospital of India.

The Prime Minister bowed to Sri Sathya Sai Baba whose sapling of human service has grown into a huge banyan tree, serving entire humanity.

He recalled that Sri Sathya Sai Baba freed spiritualism from rituals and linked it with people's welfare. His work in the areas of education, health, for poor and deprived inspires us even today.

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the services of the Sai devotees during the time of Gujarat earthquake.

"I consider it my great fortune that I got the constant blessings of Sahtya Sai Baba and am getting it even today," he said.

The Prime Minister continued to dwell on the depth of relationship between the two countries.

"Despite the vast ocean separating the two countries, our culture has kept us connected and our relations are based on mutual respect and strong people to people ties."

He acknowledged the privilege of India getting opportunities to contribute in the socio-economic development of Fiji.

Prime Minister Modi greeted the Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji on his birthday today and expressed the hope that under his leadership, the relationship between the two countries will continue to get stronger.

