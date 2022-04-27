Delhi braces for extreme heat; temp to cross 42 degree, yellow alert issued

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Heatwave sears Odisha, Bhubaneswar records season's highest of 41.7 deg C
Odisha reels under intense heat, Bhubaneswar records 43.3 degree Celsius
Delhi max temperature at 42.6 deg C; heatwave likely to abate soon
Delhi sizzles in severe heatwave, records hottest day of year so far
-
On the precipice of another punishing heatwave spell, Delhi is predicted to see a jump of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Wednesday.
The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
It is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said.
The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.
Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to absence of active Western Disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
The region had got some respite last week due to cloudy weather due to the influence of a Western Disturbance over Afghanistan.
A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
The IMD said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people -- infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases -- in affected areas.
"Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc," it said.
The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.
Delhi may see a partly cloudy sky, light rain, and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Friday, which may provide a temporary respite.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The weather department had earlier said that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
Parts of the country are also seeing wheat yields drop by up to 35 percent due to the unseasonal heat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU