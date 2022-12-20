JUST IN
IISC-Bangalore develops 'green' technology to rid air filters of germs
Business Standard

India got $13 bn FDI in non-conventional energy sector in 22 years: Govt

Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over $13 billion through FDI route in the last 22 years, the govt told Parliament

Topics
FDI | energy sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvested earnings, and other capital.

Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over USD 13 billion through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route in the last 22 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

FDI, up to 100 per cent, is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country, Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) R K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.

Non-conventional sources of energy includes solar, wind and other renewable sources.

Sharing the country-wise details of FDI/ equity inflow during the period April, 2000 to September, 2022, he said, India received USD 13.034 billion as offshore investment.

The top contributor is Mauritius, followed by the United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherland and UAE, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:12 IST

