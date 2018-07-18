India has initiated 214 antidumping probe against China: Commerce Minister

The government has initiated as many as 214 anti-dumping investigations up to December last year against China, with which India has a huge trade deficit, was informed on Wednesday.

The (difference between and exports) with China has increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18 from $51 billion in the previous fiscal.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that the (DGTR) has initiated a total of 888 anti-dumping investigations against from various countries.

These investigations mainly pertain to China, EU, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, US, Indonesia, and Malaysia, he said.

"Out of 888 investigations initiated by India, duty has been imposed in 656 against various countries and out of which 167 were from China," he added.



After China, maximum probes were started against and (65 each). It was followed by (62), (49), the US (40), (39), (39) and Malaysia (34) as on December 31, 2017, he said.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.