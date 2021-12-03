India hasn't imposed travel curbs like some other countries: MEA on Omicron

-
ALSO READ
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
As omicron variant looms, United States is still battling the delta wave
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
India's first two Omicron cases in Karnataka, govt says no need to panic
Omicron impact may lead to return of extensive travel curbs: IATA
-
India has not imposed any travel curbs like some other countries that have stopped flights from regions or nations they relate to Omicron but has intensified surveillance mechanisms and protocol for those who happen to come from 'at risk' countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Asked about the 'at risk' countries list of India and the Omicron threat, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is an "evolving situation".
He said that there were 11 entries in the 'at risk' list of nations and with the first one being European countries, including the UK, and therefore, the total number of countries on the list was much higher.
The list was a result of a "technical decision" based on evidence by India's health regulatory authorities, Bagchi said.
The 'at-risk' nations (as updated on November 30) are countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
Bagchi said the list existed prior to Omicron so it cannot be called "an Omicron list" at all.
"I am not aware of any particular country having raised the fact that they are on that list," he said to a query if any country had taken up the matter of being in that list with India.
"We don't have travel curbs as such. Some countries have stopped flights from that region or countries they define vis-a vis Omicron. We haven't done that. We have intensified surveillance mechanisms and protocol for those who happen to come from 'at risk' countries, and not just limited to Omicron, who have to undergo RT-PCR test and have to undergo seven-day home quarantine," Bagchi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU