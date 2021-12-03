Omicron impact may lead to return of extensive travel curbs: IATA

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
As omicron variant looms, United States is still battling the delta wave
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
India's first two Omicron cases in Karnataka, govt says no need to panic
-
The sudden emergence of Covid-19's Omicron variant may force countries to re-impose extensive travel restrictions, said International Air Transport Association.
According to IATA, the sudden imposition of strict new travel requirements as a result of Omicron has significantly increased uncertainty.
"Meaning any strong rise in global RPKs is unlikely in the next 2-3 months," it said in its Air Passenger Market Analysis for October 2021.
Air passenger volume is measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs.
"First of all, new Covid-19 infections are again increasing globally as of late November, driven by a strong outbreak in Europe and the start of a new wave in North America.
"New cases were falling in most other regions however, and indeed, travel restrictions were eased in many regions, including in Asia-Pacific countries which had been strict so far, and on the crucial North Atlantic market.
"That being said, the emergence of the Omicron variant in late November may result in countries re-imposing more extensive travel restrictions," the report said.
As per the IATA, it is too early to know the impact the variant will have on new cases, and it is not yet adequately captured in bookings data.
"But it strongly increases uncertainty and the possibility that the air travel recovery reverses for a period starting late November. Bookings made for travel in November show the upward trend in international RPKs is likely to continue during that month.
"However, this is unlikely to extend to December. In addition, domestic RPKs may once more deteriorate in November, in parts due to outbreaks and new restrictions in Russia and China," it added.
--IANS
rv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU