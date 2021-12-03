Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh reports 37 new infections, zero death

Chhattisgarh's infection tally rose to 10,06,870 on Thursday after 37 new cases came to light, a health official said.

No fatality due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 13,593.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,949 after seven persons were discharged from hospitals, while 18 others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 328 active COVID-19 cases.

"Durg recorded eight new cases, while Raipur reported six and Rajnandgaon five. No fresh case was reported in 16 districts of the state," he said.

As 22,626 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,43,11,261.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,870, new cases 37, death toll 13,593, recoveries 9,92,949, active cases 328, total tests 1,43,11,261.

