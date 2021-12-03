Angela Merkel announces new curbs for unvaccinated, backs mandatory shots

-
ALSO READ
Chancellor Merkel's party fends off far-right challenge in state vote
Angela Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise
Angela Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate
Angela Merkel, Putin spar over Navalny but vow to maintain dialogue
Angela Merkel's conservatives narrowly lose to rivals in German polls
-
The outgoing German chancellor and her successor announced sweeping new restrictions for the unvaccinated and backed mandatory anti-coronavirus shots on Thursday.
Both Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, who will soon replace her at the helm of the government, said vaccination was "the way out" of the pandemic as virus cases continued to surge nationwide.
"It is imperative that compulsory vaccination be adopted. If I were in the German Bundestag, I can say, I would vote for it," Merkel told a press conference after meeting regional governors.
The federal parliament's ethics council will draw up recommendations in the coming weeks, and compulsory vaccinations could become a reality in early February.
Merkel announced new restrictions for the unvaccinated, saying immunised Germans, who make up almost 69 per cent of the population, suffered from curbs too, while hospitalizations were overwhelming the national health care system.
"The fourth wave must be broken. We haven't done it yet. We currently have a certain period of calm but the [infection] level is too high. That's why it was important to agree these measures today," she said.
The new "minimal standard" restrictions range from limited contacts with other households to a blanket ban on access to non-essential businesses, cultural and recreational venues. They can be ramped up unilaterally by regional authorities.
Merkel added that the European Union planned to set a nine-month expiration date for the vaccination status and require re-immunization or follow-up vaccination with boosters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU