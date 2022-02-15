India hits out at OIC for 'misleading' comments on dress code row

on Tuesday hit out at (OIC) for its "misleading" comments in the wake of the dress code row, and said issues are resolved in the country in accordance with its constitutional framework as well as democratic ethos.

External affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against

"Issues in are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," Bagchi said.

"The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India," he added



"As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," he said.

The spokesperson was replying to a query on the matter.

In the wake of the dress code row in certain schools in Karnataka, the OIC general secretariat asked India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members.

