India in league of countries that shape global financial trends: PM at GIFT

India accounts for 40% share in real time digital payments in world; we are sector leader, says PM Modi at GIFT City in Gandhinagar

Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 
PM Modi
PM Modi with NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan(L) during a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of IIFSCA Headquarters building, launch of India International Bullion Exchange and launch of NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is now in company of countries like the USA, UK and Singapore where new trends in the global financial sector are shaped.

He said India is one of the world's leading economies and should build institutions that can cater to its present and future roles.

Modi was speaking at a function at the Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City near Gandhinagar after the laying foundation stone for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and inaugurating the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBC) and NSC (National Stock Exchange) IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) and SGX (Singapore Exchange Ltd) Connect platform.

Today, India is standing in line with countries like the USA, UK and Singapore where new trends in the global financial sector are shaped. I congratulate people of the country for this achievement," Modi said. India is one of the world's leading economies and will grow even bigger going forward; we should build institutions that can cater to our present and future roles, the Prime Minister said. Modi said India accounts for 40 per cent of real time digital payments in the world.

Through the GIFT City, India is laying strong claim for its place in the international financial services sector, he said.

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 18:14 IST

