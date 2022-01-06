PM Modi to virtually inaugurate second CNCI campus in Kolkata tomorrow

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday.
According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, the second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country.
"CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus," said the release.
Further elaborating on the project, the release said that the second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25.
"The campus is a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.," said the release.
"The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country," the release added.
