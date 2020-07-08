JUST IN
Business Standard

India Inc walking a tightrope on production first and employee safety

Unlike heavy engineering, auto and auto components, the labour requirement in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies is nevertheless less

India Inc | Maruti Suzuki | Lockdown

BS Reporters  |  New Delhi | Mumbai | Kolkata 

It’s a complete overhaul of routine for Pawan Singh, who works at the paint shop of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki. For his 8 am shift, he now has to report 15-20 minutes early, to comply with the mandatory temperature checks and full-body sanitization.

Still, it’s a small ask, as through a carefully designed standard operating procedure (SOP), including an in-house app, and other measures, the company has ensured the factory premises remain free of Covid-19 since reporting one of the early cases after resuming activity. Maruti has also restructured its ...

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 20:05 IST

